NEW YORK May 29 Facebook Inc admitted
its systems to remove hate speech haven't worked as well as the
company had hoped, amid reports that advertisers were pulling
their brands off the social network in the face of a backlash
from women's groups.
In a blog post by its safety team late Tuesday, the company
acknowledged there had been problems with removing content that
would be considered examples of gender-based hate.
"We have been working over the past several months to
improve our systems to respond to reports of violations, but the
guidelines used by these systems have failed to capture all the
content that violates our standards. We need to do better - and
we will," the company said in the post.
The British edition of MediaWeek reported on Wednesday that
at least 13 brands pulled ads from Facebook in the wake of the
campaign. The New York Times cited Japanese automaker Nissan as
saying it had pulled all advertising off the social network
until it received assurances that its ads would not appear
alongside offensive content.
On Wednesday, Nissan spokesman David Reuter clarified that
the company had asked Facebook to remove its ads from offensive
pages that were visited by targeted users, and only from the
British version of the social network. He said the automaker was
not changing its advertising strategy with Facebook, with which
it maintained a good relationship.
In its blog post on Tuesday, Facebook said it would update
the guidelines used to evaluate hate speech, and would encourage
existing online anti-hate groups to add representatives of
women's organizations as well.
Last week, a group called Women, Action & the Media released
an open letter to Facebook, urging the company to improve its
response to content that "trivializes or glorifies violence
against girls or women."
They also called for Facebook members to contact advertisers
whose ads appeared next to such content.