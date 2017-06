A foreign woman is seen looking at the Facebook site at the backpacker hostel in Lima February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAN FRANCISCO Facebook marketing executive Mike Hoefflinger said on Wednesday that Facebook Pages will be available on smartphones later in 2012.

Hoefflinger also unveiled Facebook Offers to help companies send promotions to customers. He also announced a new "Reach Generator" service to help companies reach more of their Facebook fans.

(Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)