By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO May 1 Tired of the long wait for a new
kidney, Michael Shelling, a 50-year-old video game marketing
consultant based in San Diego, decided to take a more active
role in the search.
About three months ago, he decided to tap into his social
network by setting up a Facebook page to get the word out to his
friends, and their friends, that he needs a new kidney and, by
the way, his blood type is O.
The search may have paid off. A potential donor is going
through testing to see if they are a match.
It is the kind of scenario Facebook hopes to foster. Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl
Sandberg put out the call earlier on Tuesday to encourage the
social network's users -- more than 900 million -- to speak up
if they are organ donors and display it on their personal pages.
"We think that people can really help spread awareness of
organ donation and that they want to participate in this to
their friends, and we think that can be a big part in helping to
solve the crisis," Zuckerberg told ABC-TV's "Good Morning
America" program on Tuesday.
There are currently 92,102 people in the United States
waiting for a donor kidney -- the organ that is in greatest
demand -- according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation
Network. Last year, only 28,535 kidney transplants took place,
with the majority of those donated from deceased donors.
That disparity leaves many like Shelling waiting in line for
a donor organ to become available, a process that can take three
or four years, said Joel Newman, a spokesman for the United
Network for Organ Sharing.
In 2007, Shelling was diagnosed with end-stage kidney
disease as a result of chronic high blood pressure. He undergoes
home dialysis to clear excess fluid, minerals and wastes from
his blood, but he longs for the day when he can do without it.
So, he decided to conduct his own search for a donor.
"With the waiting list, that tells you there are more people
out there that need organs than are willing or able to donate.
Some of that has to do with a lack of awareness," Shelling said.
BROAD SUPPORT, FEW SIGN ON
In many cases, people simply do not think about becoming an
organ donor, Newman said. He hopes Zuckerberg's call to have
people add their donor status to their Facebook Timeline will
increase awareness of the need for organ donors.
"Organ donation is generally something many people think is
a wonderful thing, but many people just haven't made that
decision," Newman said.
In a blog post, Zuckerberg and Sandberg said they were
inspired by how members have used the social network in times of
crisis.
"Last year in Missouri, Facebook users tracked down and
returned treasured mementos to families who thought they'd lost
everything in the Joplin tornado. In Japan, people used Facebook
to locate family and friends following the 2011 earthquake and
tsunami. Smaller acts of kindness happen millions of times a day
on Facebook," they wrote.
Surveys show that as many as 90 percent of Americans support
organ donation, but only about a third of the 200 million
licensed drivers in the United States actually tick the box
indicating consent to being an organ donor.
In the United States, a person dies waiting for a transplant
every four hours. While the need for organ donation continues to
rise, donation rates have been nearly flat for the past 20
years.