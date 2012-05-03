May 3 Facebook Inc plans to price its initial
public offering at a high-$20 to mid-$30 per-share range,
granting the world's largest social network a valuation of as
much as $95 billion, the Wall Street Journal cited sources as
saying on Thursday.
At that range, the company would be valued at between $85
billion and $95 billion, the Journal cited the sources as
saying.
Facebook may release its latest S1, or IPO filing, as soon
as Thursday, the Journal added without elaborating. Facebook
plans to have its shares traded on Nasdaq under the ticker
symbol "FB".