May 4 As Facebook Inc prepares to market its
$10.6 billion initial public offering to U.S. fund managers next
week, brokerage Wedbush Securities set a $44-per-share price
target that implies a potential capital gain of about 40 percent
for IPO investors.
Facebook on Thursday set an indicative IPO price range of
$28 to $35 a share, which would value the world's largest online
social network at $77 billion to $96 billion. Depending on how
the roadshow for investors go, Facebook could begin trading on
Nasdaq as soon as May 18.
Demand for Facebook shares will likely outstrip supply,
Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter wrote in a research note, rating
the stock "outperform".
"We believe Facebook will capture an increasing percentage
of spending on offline advertising, while growing its share of
online advertising as well as usage continues to increase and
advertisers become more comfortable with the cost effectiveness
of online advertising," Pachter said.