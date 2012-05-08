By Nadia Damouni and Olivia Oran
NEW YORK May 7 Facebook Inc CEO Mark
Zuckerberg took questions about the No. 1 social network's
slowing revenue growth and its $1 billion Instagram purchase,
kicking off a cross-country roadshow on Monday to promote its
$10 billion initial public offering.
Wearing his trademark "hoodie" sweatshirt, jeans and
sneakers, Zuckerberg fended off one investor who questioned the
deal to buy photo-sharing developer Instagram, an acquisition
analysts and media said may have been concluded too hastily.
The 27-year-old - whose majority control of Facebook worries
some investors about accountability - r eplied he would do the
Instagram deal again if he had to, according to attendees.
Hundreds of investors packed the Sheraton Hotel in Manhattan
and formed a snaking line around the block outside, watched by
police and clipboard-carrying staffers, a stark contrast to the
more mundane nature of the average investor IPO presentation.
Facebook aims to raise about $10.6 billion, dwarfing the
coming-out parties of tech companies like Google Inc
and granting it a market value of up to $96 billion - rivaling
Amazon.com Inc's.
Facebook's emergence as a cultural phenomenon, whose
beginnings were depicted in the fictionalized 2010 film "The
Social Network", added a palpable energy and buzz to an event
that was policed rigorously.
Attendees were asked for multiple forms of identification
and cross-checked against a list of names. Curious passers-by
asked questions to media and investors waiting to spot arriving
Facebook executives.
One investor joked that it should have been held in New
York's Madison Square Garden, home of the Knicks basketball team
and a standard venue for rock concerts.
"This is unlike anything we've ever seen," said another
investor who was at the event.
FROM DORM ROOM TO NASDAQ
Observers pointed to Monday's outsized event as a sign that
interest was high in one of the biggest retail-technology names
to hit stock markets in years.
The 8-year-old social network that began as Zuckerberg's
Harvard dorm room project indicated an IPO range of $28 to $35 a
share on Thursday, which would value the company at $77 billion
to $96 billion.
The size of the IPO reflects the company's growth and
bullish expectations about its money-making potential as a hub
for everything from advertising to commerce. Many investors say
they expect Facebook to raise its offer price range as the
roadshow progresses from New York to other major cities such as
Chicago, Boston and San Francisco over the next two weeks.
Amid the hoopla of one of the most closely watched IPOs in
years are persistent concerns about Facebook's longer-term
growth and Zuckerberg's majority control.
Zuckerberg, who will have roughly 57 percent voting control
after the IPO, personally forged the expensive deal to acquire
mobile app maker Instagram in a matter of days last month with
little involvement from Facebook's board of directors, according
to media reports.
Asked about the deal by an attendee at the event, Zuckerberg
said Facebook's management had discussed a possible Instagram
acquisition at length in several meetings. Facebook decided to
act when it saw Instagram's user data cross a "tipping point"
from which they believed it would grow significantly, he said.
He said Facebook moved quickly to strike a deal when it
became clear that Instagram was open to being acquired.
Zuckerberg was accompanied by finance chief David Ebersman,
who was wearing a suit and tie, and Chief Operating Officer
Sheryl Sandberg in a black dress, sweater and heels.
Investors managed to ask just five questions during the
event, including a query about Facebook's potential plans to
enter China, the world's largest Internet market by users.
Zuckerberg noted that Facebook was blocked in China - as are
popular U.S. websites from YouTube to Twitter. Sandberg said the
company would be willing to sit down with Chinese government
officials and discuss partnerships there.
Morgan Stanley banker Michael Grimes took the stage to begin
the formal presentation as the audience of investors lunched on
Cobb salad, iced tea and cookies, attendees said.
DEMAND BUILT-IN
Facebook set up the event to accommodate slightly more than
400 attendees in the hotel's ballroom, according to a person
working for the hotel's event staff who declined to be named.
With 900 million users, Facebook is challenging established
Web businesses such as Google Inc and Yahoo Inc
for consumers' online time and advertising dollars.
Longer term, analysts say Facebook needs to develop a way to
earn money from the increasing number of users who access the
social network on mobile devices such as smartphones.
Facebook, which makes most of its money from advertising,
began offering limited ads on the mobile version of its service
only recently.
The average time spent accessing Facebook via smartphone in
the United States was 441 minutes per unique visitor in March,
compared with 391 minutes via computer, according to a report
released by IT research house comScore on Monday. That exceeds
the 146 minutes for users of mobile check-in service Foursquare,
and about 114 minutes for microblogging service Twitter.
Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Herman Leung said in a
note to investors on Monday he expected Facebook's revenue to
grow 40 percent this year and 33 percent in 2013.
He said the $28 to $35 range for Facebook shares was an
"attractive" valuation that provided a "compelling entry point"
for investors.
In a separate note published Sunday, Pivotal Research Group
analyst Brian Wieser put a $30 price target on Facebook shares.
"Our conversations with investors to date suggest that
concerns around revenue growth and the absence of mobile
monetization will linger for some time," Wieser said.
But, he added, "we would not be surprised if the stock
trades up above the IPO price on retail interest in the company
over the near term."