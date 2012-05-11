May 10 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has
reached out to Google Inc and Twitter in an
investigation into Facebook Inc's $1 billion acquisition of
photo-sharing service Instagram, a source familiar with the
probe told Reuters.
It was not immediately clear what specific information the
FTC was looking for, the source said. The Commission
automatically initiates a review of any acquisition of
significant size.
The acquisition of the top photo-sharing service on the
Internet is a crucial part of Facebook's strategy to bolster its
mobile offerings, at a time when consumers are increasingly
accessing the Internet through smarpthones.
Facebook had said it hopes to complete the deal -- the
largest in Facebook's history -- in the second quarter, but some
observers think that may be an ambitious target, given the size
of the deal and Facebook's status as the world's No.1 Internet
social network with roughly 900 million users.
The FTC's review of the deal comes as Facebook is preparing
to raise as much as $12 billion in a record-breaking initial
public offering that could occur as soon as next week.
Some investors have cited Facebook's limited advertising
revenue from the mobile versions of its service as a potential
concern with regards to the company's long-term growth
potential.
Facebook and Twitter declined to comment. Google was not
immediately available for comment.