* Offering could raise more than $18.4 billion
* Some see large pop from investor frenzy
* Others see smaller gain, noting boosted price and sheer
size
By Olivia Oran and Alistair Barr
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, May 17 Facebook Inc
priced its initial public offering at the top of its
target range to raise more than $16 billion, as strong demand,
particularly from retail investors, fuels anticipation of a
big pop in the stock when it begins trading Friday on the
Nasdaq.
Predictions of how much the stock will rise on its first day
of trade vary greatly -- some experts said the high IPO price
and increased float could limit gains to 10 percent to 20
percent, while others said anything short of a 50 percent jump
would be disappointing given the hype.
"I think anything over 50 percent will be considered a
successful offering -- anything under that would be
underwhelming," said Jim Krapfel, analyst at Morningstar. "A lot
of retail investors are not concerned about valuation. That's
what is going to drive the first day pop."
Facebook is selling a 15 percent stake priced at $38 a
share, giving the world's largest online social network a
valuation of $104 billion.
That puts the eight-year-old company, founded in a Harvard
dorm room by Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, a valuation akin
to that of Amazon.com Inc and exceeding that of
Hewlett-Packard Co and Dell Inc combined.
In an event that many say is as much a cultural phenomenon
as it is a business story, Facebook will make its Wall Street
debut at around 11 a.m. on Friday on the Nasdaq.
Investor enthusiasm for Facebook shares comes despite
questions about the company's long-term money-making
capabilities, particularly after it reported a
quarter-to-quarter revenue slide in April.
"Hundreds of millions of people are extremely passionate
about this product. A lot of those people want to be a part of
this event, of this company that they have an affinity for.
That's creating a level of excitement for the stock that you
don't normally see," said Steve Weinstein, an analyst with ITG
Research.
Facebook, with some 900 million users, raised the target IPO
price range on Tuesday to between $34 and $38 per share, from
between $28 and $35. More than half of the proceeds of the
offering will go to existing shareholders, including early
backers such as Accel Partners and Russia's DST Global.
Facebook could raise north of $18.4 billion if a greenshoe
option for underwriters is exercised, making the IPO the
second-largest in U.S. history, after that of Visa Inc.
Some investors expected Facebook to price the offering at
$40 per share. However, the Nasdaq Composite Index fell by more
than 2 percent on Thursday, quelling such speculation.
"It probably would have gone at $40 if the market was not
horrible," said Scott Sweet of research firm IPO Boutique. "I
expect it to open at a nice premium, but I don't expect a
LinkedIn-type performance because of the sheer size of this IPO.
They have to move a lot of stock and there will be a lot of
selling."
Shares of professional networking company LinkedIn Corp
doubled on their first day of trading.
Lee Simmons, industry specialist at Dun & Bradstreet,
forecast a 10 percent to 20 percent gain for Facebook on Friday.
"You've got a large offering at an increased price, so a
huge pop may be difficult to achieve," Simmons said. "When
you're talking about doubling or a pop the size of LinkedIn,
it's more difficult to achieve because Facebook is just offering
more shares ... The others were smaller floats, under 10
percent, so you had this artificial feeding frenzy."
On Wednesday, Facebook increased the size of the IPO by
almost 25 percent to 421 million shares, a 15 percent float. The
greenshoe, if exercised as expected, would expand the float to
18 percent.
Another social media company, Zynga Inc, an online
games developer that makes lots of games for Facebook users,
fizzled in its debut and ended down 5 percent on its first day
of trading. No one Reuters spoke with said Facebook's stock
would fall on Friday.
CHALLENGES REMAIN
Facebook will celebrate its Wall Street debut with an
all-night "hackathon" at its Menlo Park, California,
headquarters starting on Thursday evening, a company tradition
in which computer programmers work on side projects that
sometimes turn into mainstream offerings.
Despite the high expectations, Facebook faces challenges
maintaining its growth momentum.
Some investors worry the company has not yet figured out a
way to make money from the growing number of users who access
Facebook on mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.
Meanwhile, revenue growth from Facebook's online advertising
business, which accounts for the bulk of its revenue, has slowed
in recent months.
Would-be investors have been warned by some financial
advisers against jumping into Facebook right away, but the
well-known brand could still attract enough interest to exceed
the 458 million shares traded the day General Motors went public
after emerging from bankruptcy in 2010.
One UBS adviser initially received calls from 12 clients
clamoring to buy shares of Facebook, but over the past couple of
weeks, two have changed their minds.
"A lot of people are thrown off by the recent negative
stories in the press," the adviser said, speaking on condition
of anonymity. "One guy was worried about General Motors stopping
its advertising on Facebook."
GM said on Tuesday it would stop placing ads on Facebook,
raising questions about whether the display ads on the site are
as effective in reaching consumers as traditional media.
Overall, financial advisers are struggling to manage
clients' expectations about what the stock will do and in some
cases, if they will be able to get any stock for them.
"People want to just own it because they think it's the next
Google and they missed out on that," said a financial adviser
from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage division of Wells Fargo
& Co, which is part of the syndicate underwriting the
deal.
Facebook has 33 underwriters for the IPO, led by Morgan
Stanley, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.