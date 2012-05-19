* Shares close flat
* Analysts blame large float, advertising revenue concerns
* Nasdaq investigating trade execution issues
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 The historic initial
public offering of Facebook Inc did not go as planned on
Friday, as the social networking company's sky-high valuation
combined with trading glitches left the stock languishing near
its offering price at the market close.
Facebook shares began trading late Friday morning and opened
11 percent above the $38 offering price, but after peaking at
about $45 slid rapidly at the end of the day to close at $38.23.
The IPO was the third-largest in U.S. history and valued
eight-year-old Facebook at $104 billion.
The surprisingly weak debut of a stock that analysts had
predicted would climb between 10 and 50 percent is not likely to
dent the business prospects of Facebook, which boasts 900
million users and is upending business practices and social
relationships around the world.
But the unexpected developments were a clear setback for
Morgan Stanley, the lead underwriter on the deal, which
sources said was forced to defend the $38 price level by buying
shares on the open market. Many market participants said they
expected the stock to remain under pressure next week.
The offering also proved an embarrassment for the NASDAQ:
the opening was delayed as the exchange struggled with a huge
volume of orders, and for much of the day there were long delays
in order confirmation. The SEC said late Friday that it was
reviewing the situation.
Social media companies and Internet companies that had hoped
to benefit from a Facebook halo effect were instead dragged down
Friday, with social gaming giant Zynga dropping almost
15 percent.
Analysts said Facebook may simply have over-reached in
raising the IPO price range, pricing at the top of the range and
increasing the size of the offering earlier in the week.
"The underwriters got greedy on behalf of selling
shareholders and bumped the price high enough that they didn't
get much of a bump on the first day," said Bill Smead, chief
investment officer at Smead Capital Management, which did not
buy Facebook shares in the IPO. "They increased the size of the
deal and that really did a number on it."
Skeptics have argued all along that a valuation of more than
$100 billion -- about equivalent to Amazon.com Inc and
exceeding that of Hewlett-Packard Co and Dell Inc
combined -- was far too high for a company that posted
$1 billion in profit and $3.7 billion in revenue in 2011.
Concerns about Facebook's earnings potential were
highlighted by General Motors' announcement this week
that it would no longer buy paid advertising on Facebook.
"You don't need more than a small pencil and napkin to do a
valuation on this, to say there are heroic assumptions in
earnings growth to keep this at $100 billion, much less $115
billion or $120 billion," said Dave Rolfe, fund manager at River
Park Wedgewood Fund, which does not own shares in Facebook.
"I know there's a lot of excitement and exuberance, but it
seemed today that the market is starting to do some hard
valuation math early on."
Facebook's opening day on Wall Street does not bode well for
the stock's performance in the days ahead, said Channing Smith,
portfolio manager at Capital Advisors Growth, which does not own
shares in Facebook.
"If you're an investment banker or if you're long the stock,
I would definitely be a bit worried as we walk away to the
weekend," he said.
The weak IPO may also give pause to private investors in
Silicon Valley who have been pouring money into next-generation
Internet companies at very high valuations in the hope of
eventually taking them public.
MEDIA CIRCUS
At Facebook's headquarters in Silicon Valley, the day began
with company founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, 28,
symbolically ringing the opening bell for stock trading on
Friday morning.
Wearing his trademark black hoodie, Zuckerberg, whose shares
are worth nearly $20 billion and who retains voting control over
the company, hugged and high-fived Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's
chief operating officer, who is credited with bringing crucial
business discipline to a company founded in a Harvard dorm room.
The area outside Facebook's offices was packed with
photographers, more than a dozen television trucks, and a TV
news helicopter hovering overhead.
Outside Nasdaq headquarters in New York, crowds also
gathered, even as exchange officials struggled to sort out
trading problems that left investors guessing whether their buy
and sell orders had actually been executed.
The IPO minted thousands of new paper millionaires among
Facebook's 3,500 employees -- and a handful of billionaires
among its founders and early investors. More than half of the
proceeds of the IPO will go to existing shareholders, including
early backers such as Accel Partners and Russia's DST Global.
In the run-up to the IPO, demand from institutional
investors was strong, and many analysts had expected an influx
of retail investors keen on owning a slice of a cultural
phenomenon regardless of price. But that did not materialize.
"Flippers who waited all day for a pop that did not come
decided to throw in the towel and get out," said Mohannad Aama,
managing director at Beam Capital Management LLC in New York.
"That group also includes people who over-extended
themselves in getting more shares than they can afford to hold
-- whether they got it from the syndicate or from the open
market once it opened around noon."
Still, from Facebook's perspective, the stock performance
could be seen as reflecting smart pricing: Zuckerberg and early
investors pocketed maximum gains and left little of the easy
money on the table.
"You want to price the offering correctly. Institutional
buyers get a little bump and the company raises the right amount
of money," said Kevin Hartz, co-founder and CEO of Eventbrite,
an online ticketing startup that is integrated with Facebook's
platform. "If the stock has a massive bump on day one, that
means you misread market demand and the company could have
raised more money with the same amount of dilution, or could
have raised the same amount of money with less dilution."
BATTLE OF THE GIANTS
Facebook faces many challenges as it takes its place beside
Google, Apple and Amazon as one of the giant public companies
defining the next-generation Internet economy. Google in
particular views Facebook as a mortal threat and is moving
aggressively to integrate social networking features across its
products.
At the same time, scores of young companies are building new
products and services, in some cases on top of the Facebook
platform and in some cases in competition with it, and
attracting huge amounts of investment capital.
A handful of such so-called Web 2.0 companies, including
Zynga Inc, LinkedIn Corp, Yelp Inc
and Groupon Inc, have already gone public, and others
have been acquired by the industry giants. All of those stocks
fell on Friday in sympathy with Facebook's weaker-than-expected
debut.
In an indication of the land grab now under way in the
Internet world, Facebook in April spent $1 billion to acquire
Instagram, a tiny photo-sharing company with lots of users but
no revenue. A Facebook rival, social scrap-booking site
Pinterest, raised money earlier this week at a valuation of $1.5
billion in a sign that venture capitalists and other private
investors still see enormous potential in Web 2.0 companies.
Many of Facebook's users spend hours a day on the site and
share enormous amounts of personal information. That in turn
enables Facebook to target its advertising to people's specific
interests, and many analysts believe the huge store of personal
information gives Facebook an advantage that Google and other
cannot match.
"Literally everything you see on the Internet, you could see
inside Facebook -- but done with much more of the social graph
built into it," said Siva Kumar, CEO of e-commerce company
TheFind. "In a way, they operate the mall, and everybody in the
mall will pay some way or the other to Facebook."
Analysts say the company has vast untapped opportunities in
mobile computing, where it has been weak thus far, and
potentially in other Internet services such as email and search.
Zuckerberg, though unproven as a public company CEO, is widely
admired as a product visionary who has done a masterful job in
continually improving the Facebook experience.
Skeptics, though, note that only a small percentage of
Facebook users respond to advertising on the site. Google
retains a big advantage in that regard, because advertising
related to specific Internet searches is by nature far more
relevant and thus more valuable.
In Silicon Valley, though, the conventional wisdom is that
Facebook and its social media brethren will be an increasingly
important force in the business world for many years to come.
And no matter how the industry dynamics unfold over the long
term, the influx of wealth arising from Facebook's extraordinary
growth has already helped drive a mini-boom in San Francisco Bay
Area real estate. Income tax revenues related to the IPO will
cut the state of California's budget deficit by an estimated $2
billion.