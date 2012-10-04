UPDATE 3-Sailing-Oracle Team USA get America's Cup headstart with New Zealand win
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat Groupama Team France (Updates with challenger semi-final details, Spithill quotes)
Oct 4 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday the social media company reached the 1 billion active monthly users threshold last month.
At the end of June, Facebook had 955 million active monthly users.
Facebook, based in Menlo Park, California, hit the milestone on Sept. 14 at 12:45 p.m. Pacific time, the company said in a fact sheet on its website.
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat Groupama Team France (Updates with challenger semi-final details, Spithill quotes)
CHICAGO, June 3 Adding Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga to standard hormone therapy reduced by nearly 40 percent the chance of death for men newly diagnosed with high-risk prostate cancer that had spread to other parts of the body, according to new trial results.