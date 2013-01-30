BRIEF-Altur Investissement buys 10% stake in Completude
* BUYS 10% STAKE IN COMPLETUDE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 30 Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company expects to grow its headcount in 2013 as it invests in new products. Zuckerberg said the world's No.1 social network will be focused on building the business for the long-term and will not be operating to maximize profit in 2013.
* Eltel AB sees annual growth of Eltel's core business of 2-4%, including selective acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: