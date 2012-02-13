Feb 13 Facebook diminishes shareholder
rights with its dual-class share structure and limits the
accountability of its board of directors to investors, proxy
advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services said on
Monday.
It is unclear how much the criticism will affect investors'
willingness to park their cash in the fast-growing social
networking company, which filed registration papers earlier this
month for what is expected to be the largest initial public
offering in Silicon Valley history.
"Even a strong distaste among institutional investors for
the company's retrograde governance practices is unlikely to
diminish the economic success of the IPO," the ISS analysts
wrote.
A Facebook spokeswoman declined to comment on the report
titled "Tragedy of the Dual Class Commons."
The ISS report follows criticisms by The California State
Teachers' Retirement system, the second-largest U.S. pension
fund, which has called on Facebook to expand its board of
directors to include women.
The ISS report contends corporate-governance structures such
as Facebook's, similar to Zynga or LinkedIn,
will limit the rights of shareholders and cause problems if the
company ever decides to change its structure.
In the case of Facebook, founder and Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg will control about 57 percent of the company's voting
shares after the IPO, according to its filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Facebook also set up a series of defenses against proxy
battles and unwanted takeover attempts.
"This is a governance profile with a defense against
everything expect hubris," the ISS report said.
ISS argued that establishing a dual-class structure early on,
in which Zuckerberg owns shares with 10 votes each, divides
"ownership interests into potentially opposing groups," that
could result in proxy fights down the line.
Facebook's governance is among the many facets of the
company to land in the public spotlight, as it prepares to raise
$5 billion in an IPO that could value the company between $75
billion and $100 billion.
Dan Niles, the chief investment officer of Alpha One Capital
Partners, said the company's prospects for growing its number of
users and its revenue are far more relevant to investors
weighing whether to invest in Facebook than the company's
dual-class structure.
"Of all the things to be worried about Facebook, that's the
least of my concerns," said Niles. "At the end of the day you're
betting on his ability to manage the company, whether you have a
dual class structure or not," Niles said, referring to
Zuckerberg.
Fans of the structure argue that it is appropriate in
certain cases, such as when there are concerns that outside
shareholders might push for short-term fixes that harm the
longterm prospects of the company.
ISS "isn't going to like any provisions that take voting
power away from the institutions it serves," said Lise Buyer,
who worked with Google on its 2004 IPO, perhaps the most
prominent example of a dual-class share structure in the
technology sector. "That's sort of like asking Godiva to
pronounce chocolate unhealthy."
She said that at the time of its IPO, Google received what
it believed was the lowest ISS score ever. Its stock has gone
from $85 a share to well north of $600 today.
Facebook's corporate governance committee is chaired by Don
Graham, who is chief executive of the Washington Post,
another company that has come under fire for its dual-class
structure. Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and Netflix
Chief Executive Reed Hastings round out the committee.