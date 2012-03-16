March 15 Facebook Inc is taking the
next step on its IPO journey and has summoned research analysts
from Wall Street banks to its Menlo Park headquarters early next
week for a pre-roadshow briefing to discuss the finer points of
its business and books.
The world's largest social network, which is racing toward
what would be Silicon Valley's largest ever initial public
offering, will not disclose new information during the meeting
with analysts.
Instead, it will outline its strategy and answer questions
on how to analyze its operations and help analysts build models
on its financials, two sources told Reuters on condition of
anonymity because the meeting is not public.
Called a "due diligence meeting", such pre-roadshow pow-wows
are standard fare for future debutantes.
It is not clear how many analysts have been invited. One
source said analysts from five to 10 of the largest banks
underwriting Facebook's IPO will likely attend the meeting.
A second source said analysts from most banks helping
underwrite the offering have been invited to the meeting,
scheduled for Monday. Both sources would not elaborate because
of the conditions of the presentation.
Facebook listed 31 banks as underwriters on its IPO in an
updated regulatory filing on March 7.
A spokesman for the company declined to comment.
Founded by Mark Zuckerberg in a Harvard dorm room, Facebook
is the world's No. 1 online social network with more than 845
million users. The company plans to raise $5 billion in an IPO
expected to value the company at $75 billion to $100 billion, in
Silicon Valley's largest-ever coming-out party.
Some on Wall Street worry about the company's over-reliance
on advertising for 85 percent of its revenue, which totalled
$3.7 billion last year. Others will want to know how Facebook
intends to fend off increasing competition from the likes of
Google Inc, which is cultivating its own social network
called Google+.
Also, corporate governance experts have called attention to
the fact that Zuckerberg will retain disproportionate control
over the company after it goes public.
The company has said it expects to trade under the ticker FB
when it makes its debut as a publicly traded company, expected
in mid 2012.