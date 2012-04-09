UPDATE 1-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds context, detail on arbitration)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 Facebook said on Monday that it would pay $1 billion in cash and stock for photo-sharing application Instagram, in a deal expected to close later this quarter.
TOKYO, June 10 Western Digital Corp plans to raise its offer for Toshiba Corp's prized semiconductor unit to 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) or more, a person familiar with the matter said, marking a last-ditch effort to clinch a deal that both companies consider vital.