* Deal announced days after Instagram closed funding
* Facebook to keep Instagram as an independent product
* Deal expected to close at end of second quarter
By Alexei Oreskovic and Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 Facebook will pay $1
billion in cash and stock for Instagram, a 2-year-old
photo-sharing application developer, in its largest-ever
acquisition just months before the No. 1 social media website is
expected to go public.
The price was stunning for an apps-maker without any
significant revenue, even when measured by the lofty standards
of Silicon Valley, where startup valuations have soared in
recent years. It highlights the rising stakes in the social
networking market in which services such as Facebook need to
constantly excite consumers with new features and mobile
applications.
By acquiring Instagram - in a deal announced days after the
startup closed a funding round that valued it at $500 million -
Facebook may also have sought to absorb a potential rival or at
least prevent it from falling into the hands of a major
competitor like Twitter or Google Inc.
"Anytime you see a social platform that's growing that
quickly, that's got to be cause to be nervous," said Paul
Buchheit, a partner at the start-up incubator program Y
Combinator and a co-founder of FriendFeed, which Facebook
acquired in 2009.
"It would be better to have bought Twitter at this stage,"
he said of Facebook. "So if you're thinking this could be the
next Twitter, it could be a smart thing to do."
The Instagram application, which allows users to add filters
and effects to pictures taken on their iPhone and Android
devices and to share those photos with their friends, has gained
about 30 million users since it launched in January 2011.
Instagram says that as of the end of 2011, its users had
uploaded some 400 million photos or about 60 pix per second,
suggesting the sort of activity that Facebook seeks as it tries
to wring revenue from mobile devices. Instagram launched its
Android app just last week, garnering more than one million
downloads already.
As Instagram's popularity has shot up in recent months, the
company's leadership has mulled possible strategies to expand
the service into a fully featured social network - much like a
photo-driven, stripped-down version of Facebook, Twitter, or
even Path, a company insider said.
Instagram is "a property that would have been amazingly
valuable to not just Facebook, certainly Twitter was in the hunt
as well," said Lou Kerner, founder of the Social Internet Fund.
"I'm sure Google was interested as well. So to some degree
an acquisition like this is both offensive and defensive. It
would be a highly leveragable asset for anybody who wanted to
compete against Facebook."
Instagram, with roughly a dozen employees based in San
Francisco, closed a $50 million funding round last week from
investors including Sequoia Capital and Greylock Partners,
according to a source familiar with the matter. The funding
valued the company, founded in early 2010, at $500 million, it
said.
Facebook, which is expected to raise $5 billion via the
largest Silicon Valley initial public offering by May, will
acquire Instagram's entire team.
"This is an important milestone for Facebook because it's
the first time we've ever acquired a product and company with so
many users," Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a
blog post. "We don't plan on doing many more of these, if any at
all."
The deal, a closely kept secret at the tiny start-up, is
expected to close this quarter. CEO Kevin Systrom announced the
transaction to Instagram employees at a 9 a.m. meeting on
Monday, according to the source inside Instagram.
TAKING PAGE FROM GOOGLE'S BOOK
The acquisition marks an exception in strategy for Facebook,
which has traditionally bought small companies as a means of
hiring coveted teams of engineers. Facebook typically
discontinues the acquired company's products or builds similar
versions that it integrates into its service.
Instagram, however, will not only remain running, but
Facebook will build features into it as time goes by, both
companies said.
Tech industry insiders were quick to draw parallels with
Google's $1.65 billion acquisition of video service YouTube in
2006. YouTube retains its own offices in San Bruno, California,
and largely operates independently of Google.
"Facebook is acquiring a similar company in that it's fast
growing, doesn't have revenue or a business model, but has
become part of the online culture," said Gartner analyst Ray
Valdes.
"I would wager that almost everyone [Instagram user] is also
a Facebook user, so it's not like they're expanding their
market," Valdes said of Facebook. "What they're buying is
traction, they're buying engagement, they're buying brand
value."
Facebook, the world's No. 1 social network with more than
845 million users, is facing increasing competition. Last year,
search giant Google launched Google+, a rival service that
offers many of the features available on Facebook.
With its purchase, Facebook said it would continue to
develop Instagram as an independent app that remains compatible
with other social networking services.
"We plan on keeping features like the ability to post to
other social networks, the ability to not share your Instagrams
on Facebook if you want, and the ability to have followers and
follow people separately from your friends on Facebook,"
Zuckerberg wrote.
EXPENSIVE HABIT
Instagram is backed by a number of Web industry bigwigs with
ties to Facebook, including Benchmark Capital and Andreessen
Horowitz. Benchmark partner Matt Cohler led a $7 million funding
round in Instagram in 2011 and serves on Instagram's board.
Cohler was also an early employee of Facebook, who still serves
as a "special advisor" to Facebook, according to his profile on
LinkedIn.
Facebook generated $3.7 billion in revenue in 2011, and
ended the year with $3.9 billion in cash and marketable
securities on its balance sheet, according to its prospectus.
While it was not immediately clear what portion of the
Instagram acquisition price Facebook paid in cash, the price
represents an "extraordinary" valuation, said Paul Deninger,
senior managing director of investment banking firm Evercore
Partners.
"There are no obvious traditional valuation metrics that
justify this price," he said, though he noted that that did not
mean that it would be a bad deal for Facebook.
Some tech industry observers noted that deal may
dramatically ramp up the valuations on other fast-growing social
media companies and app-makers - such as Pinterest - as
entrenched Web players seek to snap up attractive assets and
bolster their social capabilities to challenge Facebook.
"It will be interesting because if Facebook has to keep
buying up the hot new social network, that could get expensive
after a while," said Y Combinator's Buchheit.