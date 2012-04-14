BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017
April 14 Facebook Inc will acquire privately held Tagtile, a customer loyalty mobile application, according to published reports.
Facebook, which is preparing for an initial public offering, said it will acquire substantially all of the assets of the San Francisco startup and Tagtile founders will join the social networking company, Bloomberg News reported.
The financial terms were not disclosed.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.