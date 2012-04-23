* Revenue up 45 pct y/y
* Snapshot of performance ahead of IPO
* Facebook hints at expanding Payments business
By Alexei Oreskovic and Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Facebook Inc reported
its first quarter-to-quarter revenue slide in at least two
years, a sign that the social network's sizzling growth may be
cooling as it prepares to go public in the biggest ever Internet
IPO.
The company blamed the first-quarter decline, which
surprised some on Wall Street, on seasonal advertising trends.
"It was a faster slowdown than we would have guessed," said
Brian Wieser, an analyst with Pivotal Research Group.
"No matter how you slice it, for a company that is perceived
as growing so rapidly, to slow so much on whatever basis -
sequentially or annually - it will be somewhat concerning to
investors if faced with a lofty valuation," Wieser said.
Facebook is preparing to raise at least $5 billion in an
initial public offering that could value the world's largest
social network at up to $100 billion.
"The biggest issue is the realization that Facebook is not
going to have an easy time meeting high expectations of the
public market," said Jeff Sica, chief investment officer of SICA
Wealth Management, which manages more than $1 billion in client
assets, real estate and private equity holdings. "It will affect
how people look at the IPO."
Investors are still likely to sign up in droves for the IPO;
However, growth concerns may make some investors less likely to
keep the stock over the long term, he added.
"I'm still encouraging people to participate in the IPO,
under the acknowledgement that it could be a bumpy ride," Sica
said. "There are high expectations and I hate high
expectations."
The company, founded by Mark Zuckerberg in a Harvard
University dorm room in 2004, surpassed 900 million monthly
active users in the first quarter and said its full-time staff
grew by about 1,100 employees to 3,539 in the past 12 months,
according to an updated filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Monday.
Facebook also disclosed that it has agreed to pay Instagram
$200 million if the company's recent deal to buy the
photo-sharing start-up for about $1 billion does not go through.
Facebook said it paid $300 million in cash for Instagram,
along with 23 million shares of Class B common stock. It said
the fair value of its Class B common stock was $30.89 per share
as of January 31.
Spending roughly doubled over the past 12 months, outpacing
the 45 percent revenue increase during the period, it said.
Net income slid 12 percent to $205 million in the quarter,
from $233 million a year earlier at the rapidly expanding
company.
Facebook said its advertising business, which accounts for
the bulk of its revenue, typically slows down in the first three
months of the year. The rapid advertising growth may have
"partially masked" such trends to date, and seasonal impacts may
be more pronounced in the future, it noted.
Revenue, which totaled $1.06 billion in the three months
ended March 31, declined 6 percent from the fourth quarter. It
was the first quarter-on-quarter drop since at least 2010.
"It was bound to happen. You are going to see a slowdown,"
said Anupam Palit, an analyst at GreenCrest Capital LLC, noting
that it is harder to double revenue when the base is larger.
But he also said Facebook has not worked out how to make
more money in some international markets where it is growing the
fastest, such as Brazil, India and the Philippines.
"They have not cracked international markets yet, while
others like Google do very well internationally," Palit
added.
Apart from slowing growth, Facebook is also grappling with
other issues. Yahoo Inc is suing it for patent
infringement even as the social networking company tries to beef
up its intellectual property arsenal. On Monday, it said it
would pay $550 million for hundreds of patents from Microsoft
Corp.
PAYMENTS HINT
Facebook gets most of its revenue from advertising, but has
a Payments business centered around Facebook Credits, a virtual
currency used mainly to buy virtual goods within social games.
However, the company hinted at a possible an expansion of
Facebook Credits into other areas.
Facebook gets a cut of up to 30 percent from virtual goods
sales on its platform.
"In the future, if we extend Payments outside of games, the
percentage fee we receive from developers may vary," the company
said in its IPO filing on Monday.
Some investors expect e-commerce to be a major area of
expansion for Facebook. Some industry experts said that if
Facebook Credits were used for purchases of physical goods, the
company's cut would have to be a lot lower than 30 percent.