By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, June 29 Facebook Inc will
report its second-quarter financial results after the market
closes on July 26, the company announced on Friday.
The earnings results will be Facebook's first quarterly
report since its initial public offering in May. Shares of the
world's No.1 social networking company remain below its $38
offering price, closing Friday's regular trading session at
$31.095.
Analysts, on average, expect Facebook to generate a profit
of 12 cents a share on revenue of $1.15 billion. Thomson Reuters
StarMine's SmartEstimates, a model that rewards accuracy and
timeliness of analysts' predictions, suggests that Facebook will
post earnings of 10.4 cents per share.
Facebook's announcement of its second-quarter earnings
report did not specify which company executives would
participate in the customary conference call with analysts that
follows the release of results.