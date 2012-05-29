* "Second request" letter dated May 16 - source
* Signals deep review of photo-sharing app acquisition
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, May 29 Facebook has received
notice that U.S. antitrust regulators will give its proposed
purchase of the popular photo-sharing app maker Instagram a
lengthy investigation, an industry source told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Facebook has received a "second request" from the Federal
Trade Commission, essentially a request for relatively large
amounts of data that the regulators will sift through to ensure
that the deal complies with antitrust law.
A prolonged review adds another headache to the No. 1 social
network, whose shares on Tuesday slid below $29 to a new low as
nervous investors continued to show their concerns about
Facebook's long-term business prospects and rich initial public
offering price of $38.
Ahead of its rocky May 18 market debut, Facebook announced
in April that it would purchase Instagram for $1 billion in cash
and stock, its largest-ever acquisition.
The purchase of the photo-sharing service on the Internet is
a crucial part of Facebook's strategy to bolster its mobile
offerings at a time when consumers are increasingly accessing
the Internet through smartphones.
Google and Twitter are among companies that have
also been asked about the deal, a second source had previously
told Reuters.
The FTC's questions about the deal to tech companies had
indicated that it was in a very early stage in its
investigation, according to a Reuters story on May 10. The
agency was asking in Silicon Valley what concerns tech companies
might have about the Facebook purchase of Instagram.
The "second request" letter from the FTC is dated May 16,
Tuesday's source said.
Facebook declined to comment, as did the FTC.
The FTC or Justice Department automatically review any
acquisition worth $68.2 million or larger.
Facebook earlier this month extended its estimate of how
long the review of the deal would take, saying in a regulatory
filing that the deal would likely close this year instead of the
second quarter as it previously indicated.
Antitrust experts said that the FTC's interest could well
have been piqued by the high price that Facebook offered for
2-year-old Instagram. Instagram closed a funding round days
before the Facebook deal was announced that valued it at $500
million.
Experts have speculated that Facebook might be trying to
absorb a potential rival or at least prevent it from falling
into the hands of a major competitor like Twitter or Google.
"When the dominant firm is paying clearly an excessive price
to take out a rival, it gets the closest scrutiny of all," said
David Balto, a former FTC policy director now in private
practice.
A second antitrust expert said the deal would likely be
approved in the end.
"I think the hype over the antitrust review is greater than
reality," said this expert, who asked to speak privately to
protect business relationships. "Everything Facebook is electric
right now with the agencies."