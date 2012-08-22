By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 22 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission cleared Facebook Inc's acquisition of
Instagram on Wednesday, voting unanimously to close its
investigation into the deal without taking any action.
The move frees Facebook to complete its acquisition of the
mobile photo application maker, the biggest acquisition in
Facebook's history. Facebook announced plans to acquire
Instagram in a cash and stock deal for $1 billion in April.
The deal is currently valued at $747.1 million, based on the
closing $19.44 closing price of Facebook's shares on Wednesday.
Facebook said in a statement that it was pleased that the
FTC has cleared the transaction. The company did not provide a
further update on the timing of the deal, which it has said it
expects to close by the end of the year.