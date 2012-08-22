By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 22 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission cleared Facebook Inc's acquisition of
Instagram on Wednesday, voting unanimously to close its
antitrust investigation into the deal without taking any action.
The move frees Facebook to complete its acquisition of the
mobile photo application maker, the biggest acquisition in
Facebook's history. Facebook announced plans to acquire
Instagram in a cash and stock deal for $1 billion in April.
The deal is currently valued at $747.1 million, based on the
$19.44 closing price of Facebook's shares on Wednesday.
Shares of the world's No.1 online social network have been
battered, declining roughly 50 percent since the company's
highly-anticipated initial public offering in May. Slowing
revenue growth and a flood of insider shares that could hit the
market in the coming months are among the key concerns among
investors.
The Instagram application, which allows users to add filters
and effects to pictures taken on their smartphones, could
bolster Facebook's mobile efforts - an area that is considered
something of a weak spot for the company.
The deal also ensures that the fast-growing mobile app,
which said it had 80 million users in July, will not fall into
the hands of a Facebook rival, such as Twitter or Google Inc
.
Still, the rich price that Facebook paid for the
two-year-old company, which doesn't have any revenue, stunned
analysts and investors.
Facebook said in its most recent 10Q regulatory filing that
it plans to maintain Instagram's products "as independent mobile
applications to enhance our photos product offerings and to
enable users to increase their levels of mobile engagement and
photo sharing."
Facebook said in a statement on Wednesday that it was
pleased that the FTC has cleared the transaction. The company
did not provide a further update on the timing of the deal,
which it has said it expects to close by the end of the year.