May 16 Facebook Inc's Instagram has
souped up its camera tool with quirky face-tracking filters,
adding another feature similar to that offered by social media
rival Snap Inc's Snapchat.
Instagram users will now be able to choose from a range of
filters including koala ears that move and twitch as well as
math equations that spin to create humorous effects.
Other new features include a rewind mode for videos, which
will allow users to play video in reverse, and hashtag stickers
to visit hashtag pages.
Facebook has been amping up its camera tool to take on
Snapchat's features such as disappearing messages and
face-tracking filters, which are hugely popular among its
teenage and millennial users.
The world's largest social media network has already added
several Snapchat-like features such as Stories, which allows
users to upload pictures and video slideshows that disappear
after 24 hours.
Instagram said in April over 200 million people used Stories
daily.
Snap, in its first earnings report as a listed company, said
it had 166 million daily active users as of March 31.
Snap's shares have been on a roller-coaster ride since their
market debut on March 1. The stock plunged about 23 percent last
week after the company posted disappointing quarterly results.
However, it recouped some of those losses after several
institutional investors including George Soros and Daniel Loeb
disclosed stakes in the company.
