By Sinead Carew
Aug 21 Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg
has enlisted Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Qualcomm
Inc and other technology companies to help him in a
project aimed at making Internet access affordable for the 5
billion people around the world who are not online.
The group, called internet.org, is the latest effort by an
Internet company to seek to expand Web access to emerging
economies. It follows a similar thrust by Facebook rival Google
Inc, which uses everything from balloons to fiber
connections to expand connectivity.
While short on specifics, Zuckerberg's group intends to
explore everything from lower-cost smartphones and providing
Internet access to underserved communities, to working out ways
to reduce the amount of data downloads required to run mobile
Internet applications such as Facebook.
Zuckerberg did not give an estimate on how much it would
cost to connect the world's population to the Internet.
He said the key is to cut network operators' costs for
providing data services so they can in turn lower the prices
charged to consumers.
The 29-year-old who founded Facebook in his university dorm
room said in a 10-page document released on Wednesday that he
hopes the efficiency of data delivery will improve 100-fold in
the next five to ten years.
Keith Mallinson, a longtime telecom industry analyst, said
that while the concepts and technologies Zuckerberg cites could
be viable, the commercial interests of big companies and
government politics could create bigger obstacles.
"There has to be a lot of heavy lifting to make all these
things happen and to coordinate them," said Mallinson, who
founded research firm WiseHarbour.
While 2.7 billion people are already online, the number is
increasing by less than 9 percent annually, a rate that
Zuckerberg said was too slow. Two-thirds of the world's
population still has no Internet access.
While many of today's Facebook members use the service just
to keep in touch with friends, Zuckerberg said future Internet
users may have more lofty needs.
"They're going to use it to decide what kind of governments
they want, get access to healthcare for the first time ever,
connect with family hundreds of miles away that they haven't
seen in decades," he told CNN's "New Day" show on Wednesday.
NOT JUST MONEY
The world's largest social network with 1 billion-plus
members, Facebook once harbored ambitions of becoming an
all-encompassing Web destination with everything from searches
to messaging and shopping, analysts say. But a succession of
forays into new areas, such as its "Home" interface for
smartphones, fizzled.
Zuckerberg said in the CNN interview that internet.org was
for now a "rough plan." He said the project was not just about
making money for Facebook, which needs to keep expanding to
boost revenue.
He noted that the first billion Facebook members "have way
more money" than the rest of the world combined.
Facebook recently surprised Wall Street by reporting
stronger-than-expected quarterly results, helped by an increase
in advertising revenue from mobile users.
The earnings report was a much-needed boost for the company,
which has struggled to regain credibility after a rocky initial
public offering in May 2012. It remains under pressure to
sustain its high growth rate by expanding into new markets.
Besides Facebook, other players in internet.org include
Ericsson, MediaTek Inc, Nokia
and Opera Software ASA.
While the list did not include mobile network operators,
Zuckerberg said these companies would play a central role.
For example, he suggested improvements such as new antenna
technology and data-caching, new types of partnerships and
better use of wireless airwaves, which are typically auctioned
to carriers for billions of dollars in government sales.
He also suggested that linking consumers' Facebook accounts
with carriers could provide operators more consumer data.
Analyst Mallinson said it may be difficult to get
governments to change their policies on spectrum but suggested
that Internet and telecom companies could change how they do
business.
For example, Internet firms like Facebook and Google, which
do not have to build or maintain vast public networks that carry
Internet traffic, could pass some advertising revenue on to
carriers that spend billions of dollars on networks to help
reduce data prices for consumers, he said.
Google has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on
fledgling network projects such as local high-speed fiber
networks. But it now depends almost completely on traditional
telecom companies to deliver its services to consumers.
In June, Google announced a small network of balloons over
the Southern Hemisphere in an experiment it hopes to use to
bring reliable Internet access to remote regions.
The pilot program, Project Loon, took off from New Zealand's
South Island, using solar-powered, high-altitude balloons that
ride the wind about 12.5 miles (20 kilometers), or twice as high
as airplanes, above the ground.