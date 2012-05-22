By Lauren Young
NEW YORK May 22 It's no surprise to anyone that
big investors get preferential treatment on Wall Street.
Investors expressed disappointment, skepticism and even
shock on Tuesday after learning that an analyst at lead
underwriter Morgan Stanley cut his Facebook revenue
forecasts in the days before the company's initial public
offering - information that apparently did not reach small
investors before the stock went public and subsequently tumbled.
The divide between the research and retail arms of big Wall
Street firms has always been deep. A former Morgan Stanley
broker described the relationship as being "like Venus and
Mars," an allusion to a best-selling book about the inherent
differences between men and women.
As more details about Facebook's IPO emerge, investors have
been finger-pointing, complaining and speculating about what's
next for the company, Morgan Stanley and the Nasdaq, which had
trouble executing trades on the day of Facebook began trading
publicly.
Reuters reported late Monday that Morgan Stanley cautioned
major clients about revised revenue expectations in the days
leading up to the stock's market debut. Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan Chase, also underwriters of the IPO, cut their
estimates for revenue.
Facebook shares tumbled 8.9 percent on Tuesday, closing at
$31, or more than 18 below their offering price.
"Night and day the institutional clients get things that we
don't get," said a Morgan Stanley broker who found out about the
revised analyst forecast second-hand from media reports
published Tuesday. "It's a big issue."
"This again shows the inherent conflicts of investment
banking," added Mercer Bullard, founder and president of Fund
Democracy. "If they selectively disclosed to some clients and
not to others, they are clearly favoring those clients over the
rest."
"The allegations, if true, are a matter of regulatory
concern" to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and to
the SEC, FINRA Chief Executive Rick Ketchum told Reuters.
The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority on Tuesday called for a review of
Facebook's IPO.
"This could have been a big win for everyone and could have
led to a nice resurgence of tech related IPOs," said Knox
Massey, managing partner at Keith-Massey Family Investments in
Atlanta. "Instead, this experience may well have soured the
market for a long time."
Some mom and pop investors are grumbling, too. "I should
have gotten rid of it on Friday afternoon," said a financial
services salesman in New York City who asked not to be named
because he works with many firms involved in the deal. "I'm
pissed that it fizzled I'm pissed that Morgan Stanley took the
wind out of the IPO's sails during the road show."
The salesman purchased Facebook stock through a Morgan
Stanley adviser, receiving several thousand Facebook shares. "I
should have been worried when I got six times the allocation I
asked for," he said.
On the Reuters Facebook page, readers engaged in a
discussion about potential class-action lawsuits for investors
who lost money because their buy, sell or cancellation orders
were mishandled. "Investors got SCREWED!" wrote Eric Arthur
Bazaldua. "At least I still own my Farmville Farm," added Joseph
C. Robles.
Not everyone thinks Facebook's prospects are dim, though.
Richard Laermer, CEO of social network ThankBank and a buyer of
Facebook stock at the IPO, said analysts and the financial
industries are unfairly punishing Facebook for leading a new
social networking bubble. "Brands that use Facebook to bring the
population into understanding what the company stands for,"
Laermer says. "They are already seeing benefits and making money
off Facebook."
Laermer says he's hanging tight. "There's no way I will ever
lose money off a stock from a network with 900 million users.
It's not physically possible," Laermer said.