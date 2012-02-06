LONDON Feb 6 Facebook, the social network
giant, is set to begin showing advertisements to users on mobile
devices before its $5 billion initial public offering, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
Facebook has already discussed proposals with unidentified
advertising agencies for displaying what it calls "featured
stories" in the news feed seen by users on the site in an effort
to tap a new source of revenue, the newspaper cited several
people familiar with the plans as saying.
Facebook mobile device users are likely to see
advertisements in March ahead of its initial public offering,
which is expected in May, according to the FT.