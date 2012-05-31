In this photo illustration, a Facebook logo on a computer screen is seen through a magnifying glass held by a woman in Bern May 19, 2012. Picture taken May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Hodel

NEW YORK Shares of Facebook (FB.O), the No. 1 social network, fell to an all-time low of under $27 this week, well below its highly anticipated market debut at $38 on May 18.

Facebook shares rose 5 percent on Thursday to $29.60, a 22 percent drop from $38 a share.

The eight-year-old company has shed more than $23 billion in value - roughly equivalent to the market capitalization of Morgan Stanley (MS.N), the lead underwriter of Facebook's IPO.

Here's a look at Facebook by the numbers:

* Amount of personal wealth lost by founder Mark Zuckerberg, since May 18 IPO: About $4 billion

* Average daily volume (including first day): 114.75 million shares daily

* First day volume: 580.6 million shares

* Percentage change from first-day share peak: 34 percent (as of Thursday close)

* Shares outstanding: 2.741 billion, which means:

* Value at issue price of $38: $104.16 billion

* Value at current $29.60 price: $81.13 billion

* Market cap loss: $23.03 billion

* Current market cap of Federal Express: $27.75 billion

* Total first-day volume for Facebook on May 29 is 369,478 contracts (164,823 calls and 204,655 puts), according to options clearinghouse OCC

