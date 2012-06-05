A man walks past a sign welcoming Facebook to the NASDAQ Marketsite in New York May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Shares of Facebook (FB.O), the No. 1 social network, fell to an all-time low of $25.75 on Tuesday, well below the company's highly anticipated market debut at $38 on May 18.

Facebook shares lost 3.8 percent on Tuesday to $25.87, a 32 percent drop from the $38 a share IPO price.

The eight-year-old company has shed more than $33 billion in value - several billion more than the market capitalization of Morgan Stanley (MS.N), the lead underwriter of Facebook's IPO.

Here's a look at Facebook by the numbers:

* Amount of personal wealth lost by founder Mark Zuckerberg, since May 18 IPO: About $6 billion

* Average daily volume (including first day): 114.48 million shares daily

* First day volume: 580.6 million shares

* Percentage change from first-day share peak: 42.5 percent (as of Tuesday close)

* Shares outstanding: 2.741 billion, which means:

* Value at issue price of $38: $104.16 billion

* Value at current $25.87 price: $70.91 billion

* Market cap loss: $33.25 billion

* Current market cap of Time Warner: $32.68 billion

