By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 3 Facebook Inc plans
to price its initial public offering at a range with a mid-point
of $31.50 a share, a source familiar with the IPO told Reuters
on Thursday.
The source, who declined to be identified because the
information has not been publicized, did not elaborate on other
details.
The world's largest social network is expected to raise as
much as $10 billion this month in what would be Silicon Valley's
largest-ever market debut. The company had been expected to
release an updated IPO prospectus this week.