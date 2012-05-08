BOSTON May 8 Facebook Inc's initial public
offering pitch played to some bad reviews in New York, so for
its Boston audience on Tuesday, the 30-minute video was scrapped
and the company took more questions from analysts and potential
investors.
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg did not
attend the breakfast pitch at the Four Seasons hotel in Boston's
Back Bay neighborhood. Facebook did not play the video, as it
did in New York, after grumblings that not enough time was left
for questions from the audience, according to analysts who spoke
with Facebook officials.
The Boston event attracted about 200 people, including
analysts, hedge fund managers and Will Danoff, who manages the
$84 billion Contrafund for Fidelity Investments.
The 8-year-old social network that began as Zuckerberg's
Harvard dorm room project has indicated an IPO per-share range
of $28 to $35, pegging the potential value of the company at $77
billion to $96 billion. Some attendees expressed disappointment
that Zuckerberg did not make an appearance, but said they liked
having more time to ask questions.
One analyst, who did not want to be named, said no reason was
given for Zuckerberg's absence. Facebook was not available to
comment and reporters were not admitted to the presentation.
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg was present
to answer potential investors' questions, which ranged from the
company's strategy in China to revenue-per-customer trends,
attendees said.
The IPO for Menlo Park, California-based Facebook is
expected to raise up to $10.6 billion, an amount that would best
the debuts of tech companies such as Google Inc while
giving it a total stock market value that rivals Amazon.com
Inc's.
On Monday, Facebook kicked off its cross-country IPO
roadshow tour in New York, where Zuckerberg showed up wearing a
"hoodie" sweatshirt. He also fielded questions, including about
its $1 billion purchase of Instagram, a deal that Zuckerberg
personally negotiated.