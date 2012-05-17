BRIEF-Stenprop says FY net asset value per share of EUR 1.53
* FY IFRS (basic and diluted) net asset value per share at 31 March 2017 was EUR 1.53 (2016: EUR 1.61)
SAN FRANCISCO May 17 Facebook Inc priced its initial public offering at $38 per share, valuing the world's largest social network at more than $100 billion.
At that price, the offering would raise as much as $18.4 billion for the company and existing shareholders.
* Board of directors has declared a final cash dividend of 4.5 euro cents per ordinary share for six months ended 31 March 2017