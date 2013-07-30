(Corrects typographical error in paragraph two to "concerns"
instead of "concerts")
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, July 30 Facebook Inc's
stock on Tuesday came within a hair's breadth of reclaiming its
$38 debut price for the first time since going public in 2012,
as Wall Street cheered its progress in mobile advertising.
The stock has surged more than 40 percent in the past week
after the company reported blowout quarterly results, putting to
rest investor concerns about its long-term business prospects.
Shares of Facebook climbed as much as 7 percent to $37.96 in
heavy trading on Tuesday, before settling back to finish the
regular session at $37.63.
The social network, with 1.15 billion users, has never
traded at or above $38 since its initial public offering in May
2012.
Facebook's market value was cut in half in the months
following the IPO as concerns about issues ranging from slowing
revenue to massive insider selling made the Internet company's
stock a Wall Street punchline.
Facebook options volume was frenzied on Tuesday, as overall
turnover was 3.8 times the recent daily average, according to
options analytics firm Trade Alert. Traders on Tuesday exchanged
694,000 calls and 300,000 puts on Facebook.
The most popular options were the weekly $38 and $37 strike
calls expiring this Friday as most traders expected gains in
coming days.
One player liked the weekly $32.50 strike puts expiring on
Aug. 9 (next week) which appeared to be bought 15,000 times for
only a dime, said WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic
Ruffy.
Facebook's recent success building a mobile advertising
business - an area where many of its rivals have struggled - and
the online service's expanding number of daily users have won
back investors' respect and confidence in its prospects. That
has fueled a rebound in the shares, which are up more than 50
percent in July.
Facebook said last week its mobile advertising revenue grew
75 percent in a span of three months, trouncing analyst targets
and delivering the company's strongest revenue growth since the
third quarter of 2011.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic with additional reporting by
Doris Frankel in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)