(Corrects headline and lead as campaign group plans to sue
Irish regulator, not Facebook, in the first instance)
VIENNA Dec 4 Facebook privacy campaign
group europe-v-facebook plans to go to court in Ireland a bid to
make the world's biggest social network do more to protect the
privacy of its hundreds of millions of members, it said on
Tuesday.
The Austrian student group has been campaigning for better
data protection by Facebook for more than a year and has won
some concessions on users' control of their own data and
transparency on the part of Facebook over the data it collects
and stores.
"We are hoping for a legally compliant solution from the
Irish data protection authority," the group said.
"Unfortunately, that is highly doubtful at the moment. Therefore
we are also preparing ourselves for a lawsuit in Ireland."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)