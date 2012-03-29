By Chris Gallagher
| TOKYO, March 29
TOKYO, March 29 Japanese Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda frequently entertains dignitaries from all over
the world, but he was a touch star-struck on Thursday when he
hosted a young billionaire with a whiff of celebrity: Facebook
chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.
As cabinet ministers filed through Noda's residence for a
late afternoon meeting, it was Zuckerberg who drew a fusillade
of camera flashes from a hefty media contingent as he strode
through the entrance like a movie star.
"It's a funny feeling to see you here because I watched the
film," Noda told Zuckerberg, referring to "The Social Network" -
which did not portray the Facebook co-founder in the most
flattering aspect.
"Very different," laughed the 27-year-old, dressed smartly
for the occasion in a grey suit and blue tie.
Noda thanked Zuckerberg for the contribution social media
made to communication after last year's earthquake and tsunami,
while Zuckerberg emphasised Facebook's commitment to Japan,
where the company has enjoyed a recent surge in users.
"Japan's the only country in the world outside the U.S.
where we have an engineering office because we're really
committed to making a really good product here," Zuckerberg
said.
Zuckerberg, who was reportedly on vacation in China before
swinging by Japan, was set to make an appearance at Mobile Hack
Tokyo, an event for mobile developers to meet with Facebook's
developer relations team.
Facebook got off to a slow start after it founded its
Japanese-language service nearly four years ago, lagging
domestic rivals like Mixi where users in privacy-minded
Japan log on under an alias, or "handle name."
But it has doubled the number of its users in Japan after
last year's disaster, appealing to people who want to keep in
touch with loved ones as well as those seeking a more
international reach.
"With more than 10 million people on Facebook in Japan, a
robust developer community, and a sophisticated mobile
market, Japan is an important country for Facebook," Facebook
spokeswoman Debbie Frost told Reuters.
In February, Facebook launched a "Disaster Message Board" in
Japan that enables people to easily let each other know how they
are during emergencies, and to search for friends. Facebook may
consider rolling out the service in other countries.
Facebook's Japanese service also allows users to show their
blood type, which many people in Japan believe helps determine
one's personality.
Facebook, the world's No.1 social networking service with
more than 845 million users, plans to raise $5 billion in an
offering in May that could value the company at up to $100
billion. That would make the it the biggest IPO in Silicon
Valley history.