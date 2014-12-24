Dec 24 Facebook Inc must face a class
action lawsuit accusing it of violating its users' privacy by
scanning the content of messages they send to other users for
advertising purposes, a U.S. judge has ruled.
U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland, California,
on Tuesday dismissed some state-law claims against the social
media company but largely denied Facebook's bid to dismiss the
lawsuit.
Facebook had argued that the alleged scanning of its users'
messages was covered by an exception under the federal
Electronic Communications Privacy Act for interceptions by
service providers occurring in the ordinary course of business.
But Hamilton said Facebook had "not offered a sufficient
explanation of how the challenged practice falls within the
ordinary course of its business."
Neither Facebook nor a lawyer for the plaintiffs responded
to a request for comment Wednesday.
The lawsuit, filed in 2013, alleged that Facebook scanned
the content of private messages sent between users for links to
websites and would then count any links in a tally of "likes" of
the pages.
Those "likes" were then used to compile user profiles, which
were then used for delivering targeted advertising to its users,
the lawsuit said.
The complaint alleged that the scanning of the private
messages violated the federal and California state law.
According to Tuesday's ruling, Facebook ceased the practice
at issue in October 2012. But the company said it still does
some analysis of messages to protect against viruses and spam,
the ruling said.
The lawsuit was filed by Facebook user Matthew Campbell and
seeks class action status on behalf of U.S. users who sent or
received private messages that included website addresses in
their content.
The case is Campbell v. Facebook Inc, U.S. District Court,
Northern District of California, No. 13-5996.
