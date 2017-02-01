Feb 1 A U.S. jury in Texas on Wednesday ordered Facebook Inc., its virtual reality unit Oculus and other defendants to pay a combined $500 million to ZeniMax Media Inc., a video game publisher that says Oculus stole its technology.

The jury in federal court in Dallas found Oculus, which Facebook acquired for about $2 billion in 2014, used ZeniMax's computer code to launch the Rift virtual-reality headset. ZeniMax alleges that video game designer John Carmack developed core parts of the Rift's technology while working at a ZeniMax subsidiary. Oculus hired Carmack in 2013. (Editing by Chris Reese)