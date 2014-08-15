Aug 14 Samuel Lessin, Facebook Inc's vice
president of product management, said he would be leaving the
company.
Lessin said in a post on the social networking site that his
departure would be effective Aug. 29.
He said he does not have any immediate plans but intends to
help his wife Jessica Lessin with her publication, the
Information.
"If past performance is any indication, I will be starting
something soon enough What, I don't know, but generally volume
of ideas has never been much of an issue for me," he said.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)