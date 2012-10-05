By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 5 Joe Lockhart, Facebook
Inc's head of global communications and a former press
secretary for President Bill Clinton, is leaving the social
networking company, Facebook said.
Lockhart, who is the latest high-profile executive to depart
Facebook following its disappointing initial public offering in
May, is leaving 15 months after joining the world's No.1 social
network.
A Facebook spokeswoman said that Lockhart is leaving because
he decided he wanted to remain on the East Coast, and did not
want to move to California, where Facebook is headquartered.
Lockhart's last day at Facebook has not yet been determined.
The Facebook spokeswoman said the company hopes to continue to
work with Lockhart as an independent consultant.
Lockhart was the chief spokesman and senior adviser to
President Clinton between 1998 and 2000, and co-founded the
Glover Park Group communications firm in 2001.
Facebook, which announced on Thursday that it had surpassed
a billion monthly active users, ranks among the Web's most
popular destinations alongside websites owned by Google Inc
, Microsoft Corp and Yahoo Inc.
But the company has faced a rough reception on Wall Street,
as concerns about its slowing revenue growth rate has cut its
market valuation by more than 40 percent.
Shares of Facebook were down 2.6 percent at $21.37 in midday
trading on Friday.
In June, Facebook Chief Technology Officer Bret Taylor
announced that he would leave the company, and Facebook's
director of platform partnerships and its director of product
management have also departed in recent months.
News of Lockhart's move was first reported by the technology
blog AllThingsD.com.