By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 Facebook Inc's
Silicon Valley headquarters are far away from the eye of
Hurricane Sandy, yet for employees of the social networking
company, the storm hit home.
After nearly six months of watching helplessly as the value
of Facebook's stock crumbled, Facebook employees finally got the
greenlight to cash in some of their stock on Monday as the
"lock-up" on trading them expired.
Unfortunately, any would-be sellers will have to wait a
little longer, as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq were
both closed on Monday because of Sandy, the exchanges' first
weather-related shutdown in 27 years. Both exchanges said they
would remain closed on Tuesday as well, pending confirmation.
Roughly 234 million shares of Facebook stock owned by
company employees were eligible for trading on Monday. Facebook
had moved up the lock-up expiration date for employees by a few
weeks, a move that analysts said could help bolster morale among
the company's rank-and-file who have been unable to sell shares
even as other insiders and early investors have sold.
The end of the employee lock-up also comes as Facebook's
stock has been on the rise, gaining more than 12 percent last
week after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly
results.
Facebook shares closed Friday's regular session at $21.94.
The world's No. 1 online social network became the first
U.S. company to debut on the public markets with a valuation of
more than $100 billion.
But Facebook's May initial public offering has been marked
by a series of setbacks, including a glitch with the Nasdaq on
its first day of trading and controversial revelations that the
company had pre-briefed analysts for its underwriters ahead of
the IPO, advising them to reduce their profit and revenue
forecasts.
Shares of Facebook, which were priced at $38 in the IPO,
declined to as low of $17.55 in September as investors fretted
about its slowing revenue growth and limited mobile advertising
revenue.