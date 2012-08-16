By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK Aug 16 Shares of Facebook Inc
fell in premarket trading on Thursday ahead of the end to a
lockup period that prevented some insider sales.
More than 270 million shares will be unlocked at the market
open, which is more than half of the 421 million shares that
were sold in the social networking company's initial public
offering in May.
The end of the lockup is not expected to add to the stock's
recent weakness as insiders hope for a recovery in the share
price before they unload. At Wednesday's closing price of
$21.20, Facebook shares have plummeted 44.2 percent from their
IPO price of $38.
The stock lost another 2.5 percent before the bell on
Thursday, falling to $20.68.
"The name has pulled back to a point where you can find a
level of support, and the volume should have the wherewithal to
hold up," said Frank Davis, director of sales and trading at LEK
Securities in New York. "There shouldn't be excessive pressure
on the stock today, but you'll definitely have some sales."
Another 243 million shares are set to be released from
lockup between mid-October and mid-November. On Nov. 14, more
than 1.2 billion shares will be available for trading. Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg will not be able to sell his shares
until then.