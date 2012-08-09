LONDON Aug 9 Spanish property company Allegra
European Holdings has exchanged contracts to buy a block
containing the London headquarters of social network company
Facebook for about 60 million pounds ($93.8 million), a
source close to the deal told Reuters.
Facebook recently moved into the Grade II listed 19th
century block known as Seven Dials Warehouse, located in the
Covent Garden tourist hot spot, which also houses a restaurant
and an Urban Outfitters store.
Southern European investors are attracted to the London
property market for its safe haven qualities and liquidity as
well as the appeal of an investment in sterling.
Allegra has previously bought London property, including an
office block on King William Street in London's main financial
district. Allegra could not be immediately reached for comment.
According to the sales brochure, the property is held in a
Luxembourg-based special purpose vehicle, and Facebook
sub-leases its office space from the Expedia.com website, paying
an annual rent in the region of two million pounds.
The block's total rent is about 3.6 million pounds and the
deal would represent a rental yield of about 5.5 percent.