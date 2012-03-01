* Businesses can now plug directly to more Facebook users
* Premium on Facebook launched on smartphones, desktops
* New features include Timelines, Pages
By Alexei Oreskovic and Alistair Barr
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 29 Facebook
has unveiled new ways for businesses to reach its 845 million
users directly across all devices, including mobile, as it races
toward a multibillion dollar IPO.
With new "Premium on Facebook" ads, marketers can expand
their reach on the social network by paying for a video, a
coupon or other message to appear on the homepages of Facebook
users, on the log-out screen and even within users' newsfeeds.
Until now the newsfeed had been free of paid marketing messages.
"Our vision for marketing is that it is as good as any of
the content you and I see on our newsfeed from a friend or
family member," Facebook Vice President of Global Marketing
Solutions Carolyn Everson told roughly 1,000 guests in the
auditorium of Manhattan's American Museum of Natural History on
Wednesday.
The event, which included an after-party with entertainment
by singer Alicia Keys, marked a major charm offensive on Madison
Avenue advertisers led by Everson, Chief Operating Officer
Sheryl Sandberg and other Facebook top brass.
The revamped features represent the company's latest push to
convince businesses to spend money advertising on the world's
No. 1 social network, rather than simply using Facebook as a
free marketing tool. The new ads also mark Facebook's first
effort to generate revenue from the growing ranks of consumers
who access the service on mobile devices.
"Premium and mobile ads will help Facebook generate more
revenue, particularly from big brand advertisers like Wal-Mart
and Macy's," said eMarketer analyst Debra Williamson. "Premium
will enable advertisers to have a broader reach on Facebook, but
they will have to pay for that."
Allowing paid company posts onto users' newsfeeds is a risk
for Facebook because newsfeeds could get overwhelmed with
advertising messages, Williamson added.
"Facebook advertising in the past was off to the side," she
said. "Now Facebook is taking the bold step of putting
advertising right in the mix between photos of babies and
updates on trips to restaurants."
Other new features let companies, as well as celebrities and
brands, create self-contained mini-websites within Facebook
using the Timeline format it introduced for users' profile pages
earlier this year.
Facebook Pages will be available for smartphones starting
later this year, executives said at the event attended by
hundreds of advertising and marketing executives.
MOBILE PUSH
Businesses initially seemed to like the expanded marketing
arsenal, particularly the ability to target a growing population
of cellphone-toting consumers.
About half of Facebook users access the service on a mobile
device, but until now the company has not offered any mobile
advertising - a drawback for marketers trying to reach those
users.
"Mobile Facebook ads are huge. We'll be all over this," said
Jason Goldberg, chief executive of online designer retailer
Fab.com. "We're already seeing more than 40 percent of our daily
traffic to Fab from mobile. Being able to reach Facebook mobile
users will only increase that."
Facebook's new mobile ads are part of the Premium service.
When companies buy a "premium" ad, they are paying for their
message to show up in a several places on Facebook, including on
the righthand side of a user's homepage, when people log out
and, potentially, in the newsfeed.
Facebook's algorithm determines whether or not an ad will
show up in a user's newsfeed, so there is no guarantee for
companies that it will.
Mobile ads will only appear in newsfeeds. If Facebook
strictly limits the number of ads reaching this important area
of the social network, its mobile push may be less forceful than
what advertisers and investors would like.
Facebook is vying with Google Inc, Yahoo Inc
and other online publishers for a slice of the
estimated $76 billion companies spend on U.S. television and
magazine ads each year, according to research firm eMarketer.
The social network - which relied on advertising for 85
percent of its $3.7 billion in 2011 revenue - is ramping up
efforts to attract large companies and advertisers ahead of its
initial public offering.
Facebook, founded by Mark Zuckerberg in a Harvard dorm room,
plans to raise $5 billion in an IPO expected to value the
company at $75 billion to $100 billion, in Silicon Valley's
largest-ever coming-out party.
MADISON AVE. LISTENS
Some investors worry about Facebook's over-reliance on
advertising. But the issue did not come up in New York on
Wednesday as Facebook and marketing executives came onstage to
talk up the new features.
Businesses can set up pages on Facebook for free, but
executives said the idea is that companies whose pages attract a
lot of customers might be interested in advertising on the
service as well.
Macy's Inc, Coca-Cola Co and Wal-Mart Stores
Inc were among the first to roll out new versions of
their Facebook pages that gave them more leeway to design
splashy, media-rich pages.
A new, chronological timeline on the right side of the page
lets businesses create customized pages that incorporate images
of memorabilia and milestones in a company's history.
Facebook is the leader in the U.S. online display
advertising market, accounting for roughly 28 percent of all the
graphical display ads viewed in 2011, according to industry
research firm Gartner. Within the broader advertising market
however, it remains a minnow.
Facebook has become an increasingly popular advertising
medium for small and medium-sized businesses, from dentists and
real estate agents to local restaurants.
Although many brands such as AT&T, Dell and Virgin Media
advertise on Facebook, analysts say the social network still has
a lot of work to do to become a prime destination for large
advertisers.
Many of the companies that have created pages on Facebook
simply use the service as a free marketing tool rather than
paying to run ad campaigns on Facebook.