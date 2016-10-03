Oct 3 Facebook Inc has launched
"Marketplace", allowing its users to buy and sell items on the
social media platform.
More than 450 million people already visit buy and sell
groups on Facebook each month. (bit.ly/2dxZok9)
Facebook said on Monday that the new service will roll out
to everyone over 18 years of age in the United States, the UK,
Australia and New Zealand on the Facebook app for iPhone and
Android over the next few days.
The feature will also be available on the desktop version in
the coming months.
