Oct 3 Facebook Inc launched Marketplace
to allow people to buy and sell items locally as the social
media network tries new ways to keep users engaged.
The feature will appear as a "shop" icon at the bottom of
the Facebook app and will allow users to list or search for
items on sale in their neighborhood.
The company will not facilitate the payment or delivery of
items and will not take a cut from any transactions, Facebook
said.
The new service will be rolled out in the United States, the
UK, Australia and New Zealand for iPhone and Android users over
the next few days, the company said in a blog post, adding that
the feature will be available on the desktop version in the
coming months.
More than 450 million people already visit Facebook groups
that have items to buy and sell each month, the company said.
Last year, Facebook said it was testing several ad features
that allow users to shop directly through its app, an effort to
move further into e-commerce.
Facebook's shares were little changed at $128.39 in morning
trading on Monday on the Nasdaq.
