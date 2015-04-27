Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018
LOS ANGELES, May 9 Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
April 27 Facebook Inc said on Monday it added a video-calling feature to its standalone Messenger app.
The feature is currently available to users on iOS and Android operating systems, the company said.
The company said users can video call their friends even if one of them is on Apple's iOS and the other on an Android device. (bit.ly/1KorYLD)
Video calling has been launched in several countries including the United States, UK, Canada and France, the company said.
Facebook said it plans to roll out Businesses on Messenger soon. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LOS ANGELES, May 9 Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
May 9 A decline in subscribers and higher programming costs at cash-cow ESPN weighed on shares of Walt Disney Co on Tuesday, overshadowing a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street estimates.