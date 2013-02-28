SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 Facebook Inc said
on Thursday it struck a deal to buy advertising technology from
Microsoft Corp that should help prove the effectiveness
of its customers' advertising.
Under a long-rumored transaction, Facebook will purchase the
Atlas Advertiser Suite, an ad serving, management and
measurement platform that Microsoft took over through its $6.3
billion acquisition of aQuantive in 2007. Facebook did not say
how much it paid for the technology.
Unable to make it work for its own purposes, Microsoft wrote
off $6.2 billion of the aQuantive deal's value last year.