SAN FRANCISCO Dec 6 Facebook Inc is in
negotiations with Microsoft Corp about acquiring
advertising technology that could allow the social network
displays ads on other websites, broadly expanding its
advertising business, according to media reports on Thursday.
Facebook is in "serious" discussions with Microsoft about a
deal to purchase Atlas Solutions, an ad-serving product that
Microsoft acquired through its $6 billion acquisition of
aQuantive in 2007, according to reports in the technology blogs
Business Insider and AllThingsDigital on Thursday.
The deal could allow Facebook to significantly expand its
advertising business by showing ads on third-party websites,
mounting a challenge to Google Inc's DoubleClick ad
network, said the reports, which cited anonymous sources.
The potential price for the acquisition was unclear, though
Business Insider said the highest bid for Atlas in Microsoft's
previous attempts to sell the business was $30 million.
Facebook and Microsoft representatives declined to comment.
Facebook, the world's No. 1 online social network with
roughly 1 billion users, has been moving aggressively to bolster
its advertising business with new capabilities, including ads on
mobile devices and features that demonstrate the effectiveness
of its ads to marketers.
Facebook currently generates 86 percent of its revenue,
which totaled roughly $1.3 billion in the third quarter, from
ads that appear on its own website.
Shares of Facebook were off 1.2 percent, or 33 cents, at
$27.38 in midday trading on Thursday. Microsoft shares were up 7
cents at $26.73.