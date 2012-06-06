* Bespoke mobile ads now possible -Facebook
* Concerns about ads, growth weigh on shares
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 Facebook Inc is
making it easier for advertisers to reach the growing ranks of
users on smartphones and mobile devices, taking a significant
step toward addressing one of investors' most pressing concerns
and broadening its appeal to marketers.
The company, which has seen revenue growth slow in past few
months, began letting marketers craft ads destined specifically
for mobile versions of the No. 1 social network on Tuesday. It's
also letting advertisers direct ads into users' news feeds. Both
represent significant shifts for the company, which has until
now restricted marketers' presence on certain parts of its
service.
The eight-year-old company started by Mark Zuckerberg in his
Harvard dorm-room on May 18 became the first American company to
debut at over $100 billion value; but mounting worries about its
inability to fully transform a growing mobile presence into ad
revenue have helped wipe $32 billion off its value.
Shortly before the IPO, several analysts lowered financial
targets on the company after Facebook cautioned about its
revenue growth due to the rapid shift by users to mobile
devices.
"It is a major drawback to Facebook that they have been
unable to monetize the mobile activity of its user base," said
Brian Wieser, an analyst with Pivotal Research Group.
Previously, advertisers could buy a broad category of
"sponsored stories": advertisements that would run on the
website. But Facebook controlled whether the ads actually
appeared on mobile devices, and in users news feeds.
The tweaks to its advertising system come at a time
investors are questioning the long-term money-making potential
of Facebook's underlying business, and the social networks'
effectiveness as a marketing channel.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday found that four out
of five Facebook users have never brought a product or service
as a result of advertising or comments on the site.
The shares closed Tuesday down 3.8 percent at $25.87, after
setting a record low of $25.75. Facebook's steady share-price
decline has drawn criticism -- and lawsuits -- from investors
accusing the stock of being overpriced at an IPO level of $38.
Others demanded compensation from the Nasdaq exchange for a
series of glitches that delayed the start of trade by about half
an hour.
Nasdaq OMX Group Inc has reached out to at least
one brokerage that lost money due to the botched initial public
offering, saying it will make an announcement on Wednesday, a
person at the brokerage firm said.
The exchange, which has battled NYSE Euronext for
the highest-profile IPOs, is expected to release details of a
plan to make up some losses sustained by banks and trading
firms, collectively estimated at above $100 million, according
to the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources. Nasdaq
declined to comment on Tuesday.
BALANCING ACT
Facebook faces a delicate balancing act as it strives to keep
its advertisers and its 900 million users happy, while fending
off competition from rival Web services such as Google Inc
.
Making the mobile version of the Facebook more accessible to
ads is a "necessary step," Pivotal Research Group's Wieser said.
But Facebook should continue to take a gradual approach to
mobile ads so as not to irk users unaccustomed to commercials
intruding on their small mobile screens, he added.
Facebook spokeswoman Annie Ta said there would be a limit to
how many ads appear in users' mobile feeds, though she declined
to say what the cap was.
The latest changes are part of Facebook's efforts to make
its advertising-system easier to use, she said.
"We want to make it easier for advertisers to get the
distribution they want," she said.
Debra Williamson, an analyst at eMarketer, said that some
companies which committed to large advertising purchases on
Facebook last year are now evaluating the performance of those
ads and buying new ads on an as-needed basis.
"There's been a general acknowledgement by marketers that
last year they spent a lot of money acquiring 'likes' and now
they want to know what to do with them," said Williamson.
A February study by ExactTarget, presented in a graphical
chart by eMarketer, suggested Facebook fared worse than email or
direct-mail marketing in terms of influencing consumers'
decisions.
Facebook generated $3.7 billion in revenue last year,
primarily from advertising. But revenue growth has slowed in
recent quarters, stoking concerns about its ad business.
In recent weeks, Facebook has taken steps to give
advertisers more control over its "reach generator" feature,
which broadens the number of people that can view a marketing
message.
Until now, the service, which cost large advertisers upwards
of hundreds of thousands of dollars over the course of several
months, was "always on" - it did not allow customers to choose
which posts they wanted to amplify.
Smaller businesses grumbled that the feature was limited to
major ad buyers, served by Facebook representatives.
Facebook is now making the service available on a self-serve
basis, rather than requiring advertisers to deal with its sales
representatives.
"This is really helpful because it's so a la carte," said
Jim Tobin, the President of Ignite Social Media, a social media
marketing agency that counts Chrysler and Samsung among its
clients. "Even for big advertisers who may be spending a few
hundred thousand dollars on social, you have the flexibility to
take a single post and amplify it.
"That's good for Facebook, because a lot of $5 and $10
promotions from tens and thousands of advertisers adds up to
real income."