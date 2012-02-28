By Georgina Prodhan
BARCELONA Feb 27 Facebook said it could
team up with mobile operators on payments, in an offer that
would give them back part of the revenue and influence they have
lost in recent years to Apple and Google.
Speaking for the first time at Mobile World Congress, the
industry's biggest gathering, Facebook said operators could help
it make money from its hundreds of millions of mobile users
buying games or music on the social network.
Mobile operators have been increasingly sidelined by
internet companies, which often appeal directly to consumers,
hog network capacity with bandwidth-hungry services like
YouTube, and compete with the telcos' own products.
"Facebook and mobile were made for each other," chief
technology officer Bret Taylor said on Monday, echoing
then-Google chief executive Eric Schmidt's first overtures to
the industry at the Barcelona event two years ago.
Facebook said earlier this month in its filing for an
initial public offering more than half its 845 million active
users accessed its site from a mobile device.
It has yet to figure out how to make money from mobile --
the vast majority of its $3.7 billion revenue last year came
from ads delivered to desktop users.
That mobile is central to Facebook's future success is
clear, but whether it will prove a valuable partner or a
value-destroying competitor to mobile operators is less so.
Facebook has a popular messaging service that allows users
to have group chats and exchange photos and video in real time
for free, which is drawing users away from SMS text services
offered by telcos.
Andrew Collinson, research director at British telecoms
consultancy STL Partners, said operators should be wary of
betting their future on Facebook.
"Short term, Facebook is a good ally for the telcos. The
danger is that, I think, it will eventually have to move into
communications to justify its valuation," he said.
Taylor said operators could play a vital role in billing for
Facebook's services, potentially putting the 30 percent tolls
that Apple and Google collect in their app stores in the hands
of the operators instead.
The billing alliance includes eight major carriers such as
Spanish group Telefonica, U.S. operator AT&T and
Japanese company Softbank
Operators could also help Facebook make money from users of
more basic phones in emerging economies such as India and
Nigeria, many of whom do not have access to app stores or own
credit cards to make online purchases.
Taylor said Facebook would lend its weight to a push for
better web standards that enable more apps to be delivered via a
simple internet browser, instead of going through Apple and
Google's stores.