* Former colleagues say he is often at odds with bankers
* Devitt advised former employer against Buy.com deal
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, May 31 Scott Devitt has long stood out
for being cautious in a world of Internet bulls.
In the more than 12 years that he has covered Internet
companies as a Wall Street analyst, Devitt has developed a
measured approach to a sector that often succumbs to hype.
Devitt, who replaced star Internet analyst Mary Meeker at
Morgan Stanley in 2010, was one of the few analysts to
cut his price target for Google in January after the
company's fourth-quarter earnings missed analyst expectations by
more than $1 a share. In February Devitt downgraded Amazon
to equal weight from overweight, while the majority of
analysts had a buy or strong buy on the stock.
And Devitt once insisted that his then-employer skip
underwriting a dot-com bubble era IPO because he was not
convinced the company could compete with a larger rival.
But all those contrarian calls pale next to the one he made
just days before Facebook priced its $16 billion initial
public offering. That one has become the subject of industry
debate, regulatory scrutiny and investor lawsuits.
Devitt was one of a number of analysts to lower his revenue
and earnings expectations for the social media giant after the
company informed analysts that it was dropping its quarterly and
annual revenue guidance. Facebook also issued an amended
prospectus cautioning that the shift of its users to mobile
platforms could have a negative impact on revenue growth.
Such a move was highly unusual because it occurred just days
before Facebook's highly anticipated IPO, whose lead underwriter
was Morgan Stanley, Devitt's employer. The investment bank not
only had control over the process, but over 38 percent of
Facebook shares being sold.
Devitt's and other analysts' revised revenue forecasts were
shared via phone calls with institutional investors, but not
with retail investors, before the stock began trading publicly.
That in turn raised questions over whether the playing field
was skewed against Main Street investors from the start and
sparked lawsuits.
It is a limelight that Devitt is not used to and doesn't
feel comfortable with, according to people who know him.
"On one hand we could say this is fantastic that the analyst
had the guts on the eve of the biggest IPO in history to say
something bearish," said Josh Brown, author of the blog The
Reformed Broker. "On the other hand, the only ones who were on
that call were a handful of institutional investors," said
Brown, who does not know Devitt.
Devitt did not return calls or e-mails for comment.
Morgan Stanley said in a statement that it forwarded
Facebook's revised prospectus to all of its retail and
institutional clients and that its IPO procedures were in
"compliance with all applicable regulations." The company did
not respond to questions about why it did not tell all its
clients, including small investors, about the forecast change.
On Thursday, Facebook's stock closed at $29.60 per share,
down 22 percent from its offering price of $38, but up 5 percent
for the day.
"FISH OUT OF WATER"
When Devitt replaced Meeker, he had no desire to become as
big a name as was Meeker - who was dubbed "Queen of the
Internet" in the industry - according to two people who know
Devitt well but asked to remain anonymous because their
employers do not allow them to speak to the press.
"He's not loud or showy in any way," said one of the people
who is close to Devitt.
While friends say Devitt is frugal, public property records
show that last summer he and his wife, Katherine, purchased a
4,800-square-foot historic home set on 2.3 acres in Ho-Ho-Kus,
New Jersey, for $1.575 million. Even so, Devitt, a 39-year-old
father of three, takes the bus to Manhattan every day.
He often keeps the same cars for years, friends said, and
currently drives a minivan. He once sold a Saturn that was so
old that the friend who bought it joked it wouldn't make it
beyond his own property, according to the second unnamed source,
a former colleague.
"He's kind of a fish out of water in New York - family is
very important to him," said the person, who is close to Devitt.
Devitt nearly left the analyst world in 2007 when he
accepted the job of chief financial officer at online jewelry
retailer Blue Nile Inc. But Devitt changed his mind
because he did not want to relocate his family to Seattle,
according to a news report published at the time.
His approach to analyzing companies might also strike some
in the world of New York bank analysts as different, too.
Devitt, sources said, often takes time to talk to investors
about his recommendations and why he made them. He also solicits
feedback from the people he works with, even junior level
colleagues, according to people who know him.
Devitt has a history of being cautious. In 2007 and 2008,
many analysts were bullish on e-commerce provider GSI Commerce
as it went on an acquisition tear, but not Devitt, said Michael
Rubin, founder and former CEO of GSI, which was bought by eBay
for $2.4 billion in 2011.
"Others just liked us for the fact that we were doing
acquisitions, but Scott wanted to see how things played out,"
said Rubin, founder and CEO of Kynetic LLC.
Rubin saw this as a challenge. "I paid more attention to
what he had to say," he said. "He was very thoughtful about all
of his research."
GOOD AND BAD CALLS
Devitt was born in Massachusetts and is an avid Red Sox fan,
according to friends. But he mostly grew up in Jacksonville,
Florida, where he played baseball in high school and then in
college for the then-Division II University of North Florida's
Ospreys, where he played first base.
"He always had his nose to grindstone," said Dusty Rhodes,
who coached Devitt and is now the hitting coach for Major League
Baseball's Milwaukee Brewers.
Devitt was always on time for practice, which often involved
being at the gym by 5:00 a.m. for 90 minutes of lifting weights
or running sprints. "If they couldn't run a mile in under six
minutes, they had to do it again until they could," Rhodes said.
"I ran them hard." But Devitt never flinched.
After earning an M.B.A. at University of Georgia's Terry
College of Business, Devitt worked as a financial analyst at
Dell, according to his LinkedIn profile - which appears
to have changed at least once since the Facebook IPO to add to
his specialties "resistance of the institutional imperative."
As a teenager and later in college, Devitt helped with the
family sporting goods business, The Hatman Inc, which sells
vintage sports jerseys and hats, according to his LinkedIn page.
Devitt is a fan of Warren Buffett; he even has a license
plate holder that reads "In Berkshire Hathaway we trust,"
according to one of the people close to him. His Amazon.com
reading list include two items on Charles Munger, a value
investor and Buffett partner whom Devitt's friends say he
greatly admires.
Munger has been publicly bearish on Facebook.
"I don't invest in what I don't understand. And I don't want
to understand Facebook," Munger told CNN in early May.
Devitt's cautiousness has worked against him. He has
underweight ratings or equal-weight ratings on 15 of the 23
companies he follows, meaning that investors should either hold
or sell those 15 stocks.
But for the past two years, the companies he has underweight
have returned 19 percent, almost 8 percentage points more than
the absolute return for all the companies he covers combined,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
StarMine gives Devitt three out of five stars on his
recommendations and two out of five stars on his earnings
estimates, an average rating.
Some of his calls have been spot on, even if a bit early. In
February 2011 he downgraded Netflix from overweight to
equal-weight. Shares had been trading at $240.79 at the time.
That July the stock hit a high of $298.73, up 19 percent. Devitt
didn't sweat it, a person close to him said.
By the end of the year, Netflix was floundering after
changing its pricing and its decision to split its streaming and
DVD businesses. Shares now trade around $67.46.
Sometimes, though, Devitt can be slow to downgrade a
company, according to a Reuters review of his reports. In March,
online deals company Groupon downwardly revised revenue and
earnings it had reported a month earlier and its stock dropped
17 percent. Devitt called the announcement "a mild hiccup in
Groupon's compelling long-term story," and kept an
equal-weighting on the company.
The stock is down 27 percent since April 1.
But Devitt may yet be right about Groupon. The
Chicago-based company is piloting a system that allows merchants
to process credit card payments for as little as 1.8 percent, in
some cases significantly below what merchants pay credit card
companies per transaction. The hope is that the new payment
system will drive greater loyalty from merchants to sponsor more
of its daily deals and provide another revenue stream for
Groupon.
Devitt has also found himself at odds with investment
banking interests at the companies he has worked for. When
online retailer Buy.com was planning to go public for the second
time in 2005, Devitt advised the firm he was working for, Legg
Mason Capital Markets (now part of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company
) against underwriting the deal, the former colleague
said.
The firm did not heed Devitt's advice, but "it takes a lot
of guts for an analyst to (try to) kill a deal," the former
colleague said. Buy.com eventually withdrew its IPO plans.
In May, Devitt initiated coverage of Millennial Media
with only an equal weight, even though Morgan Stanley was the
lead underwriter of the deal. Similarly, when Devitt initiated
coverage of Groupon, for which Morgan Stanley was the lead IPO
underwriter, he gave it an equal weighting.
"A lot of analysts play the game because of their
relationships with the investment bank, but Scott tells you what
he thinks," Rubin said.