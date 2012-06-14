* House Financial Services market structure hearing June 20

* House aide: Nasdaq to skip hearing, cites litigation

* NYSE, Direct Edge CEOs will testify before Congress

* Knight Capital also plans to appear on panel

By John McCrank and Sarah N. Lynch

June 14 Facebook's bungled market debut on Nasdaq OMX's exchange will likely be a hot topic when exchange and trading firm executives testify on Capitol Hill next week, but Nasdaq will not be in attendance.

Nasdaq declined to participate in the hearing on market structure, citing pending litigation against the exchange operator in connection with the Facebook debacle, a U.S. House of Representatives aide said.

Meanwhile, the heads of NYSE Euronext and Direct Edge, both of whom have criticized how Nasdaq plans to reimburse firms that lost money due to the mishandling of the IPO, will testify at the U.S. House hearing, the aide said.

The June 20 House Financial Services capital markets subcommittee hearing was planned long before Facebook's IPO on May 18, though now the issue is expected to take center stage.

The IPO was delayed by half an hour due to a technical glitch, after which market makers did not receive confirmations of their opening orders for two hours. Some orders were lost entirely.

Nasdaq has proposed a $40 million plan to compensate clients harmed in the Facebook IPO. Clients would be paid $13.7 million in cash, while the balance would be credited to affected members to reduce trading costs.

Other exchanges say that firms will be forced to give Nasdaq their business in order to be reimbursed.

Nasdaq spokesman Joseph Christinat declined to comment.

Thomas Joyce, chief executive of market maker Knight Capital, will also be at the hearing. He called Nasdaq's compensation plan, which has to be cleared by regulators, "underwhelming at best" at a conference last week.

Knight has disclosed it lost up to $35 million due to the IPO problems. Sources have told Reuters that market makers Citadel Securities and Citigroup's Automated Trading Desk lost $30 million and $20 million respectively.

Losses at Swiss bank UBS may hit $350 million, according to media reports.

Top executives from GETCO, Quantlab Financial LLC, INVESCO, Credit Suisse, the Security Traders Association, and Capital Markets Advisory Partners, are also scheduled to testify at the hearing.

The hearing comes as the Securities and Exchange Commission continues working on various regulatory market structure reforms.

Market structure issues have been high on SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro's agenda since she joined the SEC in 2009. They were given a new sense of urgency after the May 6, 2010, "flash crash" in which $1 trillion in shareholder equity was temporarily wiped out in a matter of minutes.

Among the many reforms being considered by the SEC is the creation of a "consolidated audit trail" to track all orders, messages and trades.

The agency is also exploring ideas floated last year by a flash crash advisory panel, including imposing fees on high-frequency traders and a "trade-at" rule which would prohibit U.S. venues and wholesale market makers from executing an incoming order unless they were already publicly displaying the best bid or offer in a particular stock.